Doyle, Ehlers appointed to Planning Commission

Two incumbents and two newcomers were appointed to the Encinitas Planning Commission at the Feb. 15 city council meeting.

Eleven people interviewed for the four open seats at the meeting. Cardiff-by-the-Sea’s seat was the only one not open, as Greg Drakos’ three-year term does not end until March 2018.

Kevin Doyle, of Old Encinitas, and Bruce Ehlers, of Olivenhain, were appointed as newcomers to the Planning Commission with little discussion from the city council.

Doyle, a former business owner who has lived in Old Encinitas for 14 years and has been involved in the Leucadia Streetscape Project for a decade, said he’s excited to serve on the Planning Commission.

“My wife’s going to be thrilled and probably horrified at the same time,” said Doyle, who also applied for seats on the Arts, as well as Parks and Recreation boards. “The Planning Commission takes the most time and effort. It’s difficult. A lot of people just don’t do that well. I’m a bit of a nerd and geek, and it gives me a certain perspective towards things. I dig into things deeper.”

Doyle said he is “surrounded by rock stars” on the Planning Commission.

Doyle fills the seat of Tasha Boerner Horvath, who left the Planning Commission when she was sworn into the city council in December.

Ehlers, who was the only person running for the Olivenhain seat and was not present at the meeting, has become known for his opposition to Measure T, the city’s failed attempt in the November election to come up with a state-compliant Housing Element.

He was also recently named to the Housing Element Update Task Force for the city.

The council also appointed incumbents Michael O’Grady and Al Apuzzo to continue representing Leucadia and New Encinitas, respectively.