Senior Expo planned for Feb. 25

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will host the 2017 Senior Expo on Feb. 25.

The free event — called “Embracing Retirement, Before and After 65” — will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

It is geared toward people who will be retiring soon, those who have already retired and adults looking for options for their aging parents.

“The demographic of Encinitas residents weighs heavy on the Baby Boomer generation and because of that, having a Senior Expo right here in Encinitas is the perfect way for our community to educate themselves on the services available to them” said Bob Gattinella, the CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.

The event will include exhibitors, including government agencies, as well as health care, housing and senior care providers. Vendors will also offer fun and educational ideas and choices.

There will also be presentations by experts: Dr. Dolores Fazzino, “Help! How do I get the Most out of My Healthcare Experience?”; Sue Rutledge, “Will your Retirement Money Boat Float?”; Dr. Craig Grether, “Easy Tips to keep your Memory Sharp” and Mary Dale, “Medicare Made Easy.”

Snacks will be available, and there will be opportunity drawings throughout the day. The first 300 attendees will receive a commemorative bag.

For more information, call 760-753-6041 or visit www.EncinitasChamber.com/Embracing-Retirement