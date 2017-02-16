30 rescued dogs, cats arrive in SD for adoption

Nearly 30 dogs and cats arrived at Montgomery Field on the evening of Valentine’s Day as part of a Wings of Rescue operation.

The canines have been taken to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, where they will be available for adoption.

On Feb. 15, the animals began receiving health and behavioral examinations, had their vaccinations updated and became spayed or neutered.

The animals came from six shelters and rescue groups in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Animals were also delivered to Buffalo, Spokane and Seattle.

“This isn’t our first time working with Wings of Rescue,” said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante in a news release. “In September RCHS and four of our San Diego animal rescue partners took in 65 ‘Flood Hounds’ when wet weather devastated parts of Louisiana. It’s an extension of our FOCAS program. No pet should die because it was born in the wrong state.”

The RCHS, at 389 Requeza Street, is accepting donations to help cover the costs. For more information, call 760-753-6413.