Business spotlight: Encinitas acupuncturist uses Chinese, Western methods

Qin Fu does not just perform acupuncture. The Encinitas-based acupuncturist said he likes to educate his patients about the Western and Chinese methods he practices.

The acupuncturist — whose first name is pronounced like “Chin” — has been performing acupuncture for 30 years in China, San Marcos and San Clemente. He opened a practice in Encinitas, at 4401 Manchester Ave. #202, two years ago.

He said acupuncture — which stimulates certain points of the body by penetrating the body with needles — is a tradition in his family, and he’s a third-generation acupuncturist.

“My family is traditional,” he said with a Chinese accent, noting he’s the only one in his family who studied both Western and Chinese practices. “When I was a kid, most of the children grew up with toys and a lot of fun, but I grew up with the family. You could play a lot with the herbs. I really became experienced with them and my family’s background.”

Fu said acupuncture can help alleviate anxiety, stress, depression, vertigo, migraine headaches, pain, sciatica, allergies, carpal tunnel, tinnitus, skin condition, arthritis, menstrual disorders, indigestion, the common cold and more.

His biggest success story, he said, was helping a woman overcome infertility.

In college in China, Fu learned both Western and traditional Chinese methods.

He said the difference between the two is Chinese acupuncture relies on energy signals in the body.

“The theory of the Chinese medicine is they’re not the same as Western diagnoses,” he said. “For example, in Chinese medicine, we’re more concerned about energy and chi. We talk about blood and chi circulation. All problems are concerned with chi: good chi or bad chi. Western medicine only talks about infractions or pain.”

Unlike traditional doctors, acupuncturists do not prescribe medication for the pain or symptoms. Instead, they get to the root of the problem, Fu said.

“From my knowledge, when you have a headache, a doctor gives you Tylenol,” he said. “Chinese doctors will figure out what causes this headache. When I practice, I use the Western to diagnose and combine it with my Chinese knowledge to take care of patients.”

He said he has taken care of more than 25,000 individual patients in his career, including high-profile celebrities, though he declined to name names.

Anyone can have acupuncture performed on them, Fu said, adding that his youngest patient was three and his oldest patient was in her 90s.

He said he believes nowadays more people are turning to acupuncture, which has been increasingly covered by insurance agencies.

“Now more and more people understand the value of Chinese medicine,” he said. “When the people come to see me, the advantage I can give them is education. I’m not just needling them. I use my knowledge in Western and Eastern medicine to give them more education.”

While some may be hesitant to be poked by needles, the pain is minimal and the needle is about the diameter of a strand of hair.

“Nobody likes needles — including me,” he said. “But after you try it, you feel nothing. It just feels like an ant bite.”

The pain is less than the blood sugar test diabetes patients perform by pricking their fingers, he added.

He said the number and placement of the needles depend on the condition.

For more information, call Fu at 760-230-2490.

