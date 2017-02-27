CERT presents free preparedness program

The Encinitas Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will present a one-hour disaster preparedness program called "Are You Ready" on March 6 at 6 p.m.

The free event — at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Drive — will address disasters that are likely to affect Encinitas.

Attendees will learn detailed steps to take before a disaster strikes , and materials will be provided that outline the supplied needed to support a family in the event of a disaster for up to 72 hours.

Encinitas Fire Department-endorsed Home Disaster Prepareness Starter Kits will also be available at a reduced price during the training session.

Those who are interested in attending should email ayr@enccert.org. Due to limited space, people are encouraged to sign up early.