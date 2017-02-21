Pedestrian hit by car in Carlsbad last month in stable condition

A New York woman who was critically injured after being struck by a car in Carlsbad Jan. 17 is in stable condition, her father said.

Christine Newins, 51, of Long Island — who was identified by her father, Don Moore, in a phone conversation Feb. 21 — was struck by a 2002 Ford Mustang that was headed south on Carlsbad Boulevard about 10:30 a.m. south of Palomar Airport Road, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Paramedics took Newins to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Moore said he believed the doctors “saved [his daughter’s] life and brought her back.”

He said his daughter, who was in town supporting her son at an NFL camp, suffered more than 20 broken bones, including 14 broken ribs. She also had internal injuries.

Newins was in the intensive care unit in the La Jolla hospital for three weeks before being transferred to a Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas on Feb. 10, Moore said.

The father said his daughter is due to be released from the hospital Feb. 28.

Moore credited Newins’ athletic skills and the doctors at Scripps for his daughter’s recovery.

“I don’t think the average person could have made it, that’s for sure,” he said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Carlsbad, was not hurt.

San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Hernandez contributed to this report.