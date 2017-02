Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 14-Feb. 21)

Feb. 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - N Coast Highway 101 Marcheta Street, 4:10 p.m.

• DUI Drugs - 16000 block Babcock Street , 6:45 a.m.

Feb. 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Rosebay Drive, 8:56 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 S block 101, 3:15 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16500 block Dove Canyon Road, 2 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Plaza Street, 12:44 a.m.

Feb. 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 3700 block Manchester Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Second Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16600 block Cimarron Crest Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 200 S block El Camino Real, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2100 block San Elijo Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1600 block Sagewood Way, 3 a.m.

• Fraud - 18400 block Via Candela, 2:30 a.m.

Feb. 18

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 8:17 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 700 block Macadamia Drive, 7:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 N block El Camino Real, 7:01 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 1:51 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1600 block Sagewood Way, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 1:11 a.m.

Feb. 17

• Misdemeanor possession controlled substance paraphernalia - 1000 block Eolus Avenue, 9:34 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 100 W block Leucadia Bouelvard, 12:20 a.m.

Feb. 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 11:33 p.m.