Jessica Kort named Leichtag Foundation’s philanthropy manager

The Leichtag Foundation has announced the appointment of Jessica Kort as the nonprofit’s new philanthropy manager.

In her new role, Kort will develop giving opportunities for community members, oversee a new giving circle initiative, build the Foundation’s philanthropic consulting practice and look at ways that Leichtag Foundation can increase its impact and leverage across funding areas, according to a news release.

Since becoming independent in 2007, the Leichtag Foundation has granted more than $96 milion, and about 23 percent has stayed in Encinitas, said Joshua Sherman, communications and creative manager for the nonprofit.

Kort most recently served as managing director of Foothold Foundation, which supports collaborative efforts in San Diego’s social sector. She also currently serves as a steering committee member of the San Diego Chapter of Emerging Practitioners in Philanthropy.

“Jessica’s deep understanding of and experience in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors, along with her creativity, will add to and inspire a culture of philanthropy in our region and beyond. We are enthusiastic to welcome her to the Leichtag Foundation team,” said Charlene Seidle, Leichtag Foundation executive vice president, in a statement.