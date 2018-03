Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 23 to Feb. 27)

Feb. 27

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:20 p.m.

Feb. 26

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1100 block Regal Road, 9:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Leucadia Boukevard/North Vulcan Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 15700 block Via De La Valle, 5:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 900 block Second Street, 8:10 a.m.

Feb. 25

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:38 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive offier with minor injury - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:04 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 900 block Via Mil Cumbrea, 6:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 900 block Via Mil Cumbres, 1 p.m.

• Fraud - 1000 block Glen Arbor Drive, 12:08 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - 7200 block Carlsbad Boulevard, 2:27 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 15800 block The River Trail, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 24

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 200 W block F Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 400 block Chesterfield Drive, 9:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:03 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16800 block Wren Haven Way, 12:30 a.m.

Feb. 23

• Residential burglary - 800 block Summerhill Court, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1800 block Freda Lane, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 800 block Ocean Crest Road, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 5:14 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Grandview Street, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block N Coast Highway 101, 3:41 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 6100 block Paseo Delicias, 10:30 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 1900 block Montgomery Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 16900 block Robins Nest Way, 2 a.m.