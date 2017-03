The San Diego Botanic Garden will host a free composting workshop on March 12.

Solana Center’s composting experts will teach attendees how to compost food waste with red wriggler worms during an interactive presentation.

A free compost bin, worm bin and kitchen scrap caddy will be given away to two attendees in a raffle.

The event will take place at 230 Quail Gardens Drive from 1 to 3 p.m.