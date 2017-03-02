Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 21-Feb. 26)

Feb. 26

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1300 block Camto Septimo, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance, 7:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 1000 block Town Center Place, 6:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm - 800 block Regal Road, 5 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 400 block Encinitas Bouelvard, 5 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 1000 block Stephanie Court, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 25

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Birmingham Drive, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 1800 block Melrose Drive, 11:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 7:57 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 5:56 p.m.

• Vandalism ($400 or more) - 15900 block Paseo del Sur, 5 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 3000 block Manchester Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1700 block Lake Drive, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1700 block Lake Drive, 8:30 a.m.

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale - 1600 block Villa Cardiff Drive, 1:11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 S block El Camino Real, 12:01 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 500 S block 101, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 24

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:43 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2500 block Ocean Cove Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft from building - 17600 block La Bajada, 3 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 9800 block Fieldthorn Street, noon

• Fraud - 900 block Hydeia Avenue, noon

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 900 block Orpheus Avenue, 9:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Neptune Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

Feb. 23

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 11:58 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1300 N block Vulcan Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block Vulcan Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Vandalism ($5,000 to $50,000) - 6800 block Embarcadero Lane, 7:15 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 N block Vulcan Avenue, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Avenue, 11:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 900 S block 101, 7:30 p.m.

• Grand theft: money/labor/property over $950 - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 7:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Encinitas Boulevard / I-5, 4:57 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16900 block Dove Canyon Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 3rd Street / W B Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Barbara Avenue, 2:55 p.m.