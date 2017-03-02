Nonprofits expand housing options for domestic violence victims

The nonprofits Community Resource Center and Community HousingWorks on Feb. 23 announced a partnership to provide expanded housing options to domestic violence victims.

The center, which serves victims in the North County and is based in Encinitas, will be able to provide additional transitional housing and direct rental assistance to families impacted by domestic violence. Community HousingWorks builds and owns affordable apartments.

“Housing is critical in achieving stability for families who have been impacted and uprooted because of domestic violence,” said Rebecca Nussbaum, CRC's associate director of programs.

CRC officials said they received more than 1,900 calls on their domestic violence crisis line last year. They said they provided the victims with resources and directed them to places where they could receive additional assistance.

The partnership is being funded by a grant of roughly $450,000 from the state Office of Emergency Services.