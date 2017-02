City officials anticipate Manchester Avenue, from Chesterfield to the I-5, to be closed through the afternoon of March 3 after flooding from heavy rains occurred on the street earlier in the week, according to an alert from the City of Encinitas.

Crews have been working to clear the road of mud and debris after Manchester Avenue, at San Elijo Avenue, endured storm damage.

People are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.