People invited to guess Sam the Tortoise’s weight

Residents of San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties are invited to guess the Botanic Garden’s tortoise’s weight for a chance to win a prize package to the Garden through March 22.

The prize package includes an annual family membership, a signed copy of Sam the Tortoise’s story “Too Big to Lose” and a private meeting for up to 10 people with Sam, according to a news release from the San Diego Botanic Garden.

Those interested in participating can email guesssamsweight@sdbgarden.org with their guesses. If visitors want an up-close-and-personal view of Sam before submitting their guess, they can see Sam at the Garden’s Spring Planting Jubilee on March 18 and March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Sam, who is 52 years old, will be weighed on a special scale loaned by the San Diego Zoo.

Julian Duval, San Diego Botanic Garden’s President and CEO, said it is important to note Sam’s weight.

“While Galapagos Tortoises can live well over 100 years, like all animals including humans, their health will have an impact on their longevity,” he said in a statement. “Weight, as we all know, is an important reflection of nutritional health and at this time it looks like Sam should lose a few pounds. That’s why we have Sam on a paleo diet and plan to monitor his weight in the future.”

For more information about Sam, visit http://www.sdbgarden.org/sam.htm