Flora Vista, El Camino Creek earn state award

Two Encinitas Union School District schools were the only elementary schools in California to be honored with the Civic Learning Award of Distinction.

Flora Vista and El Camino Creek Elementary Schools were honored with the award last month, according to Chris Juarez, principal at Flora Vista.

The award program — co-sponsored by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson — annually honors select schools to celebrate the ways they engage students in civic learning, as well as identify models that can be replicated in other schools.