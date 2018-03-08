Encinitas Crime Report (March 2 to March 6)

March 6

• Residential burglary - 400 block Canyon Drive, 6:02 p.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 2700 block Manchester Avenue, 4 p.m.

March 5

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - N Coast Highway 101 W Leucadia Boulevard, 9:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 300 block Trailview Road, 6:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 block Orkney Lane, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1500 W block Valley Parkway, 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 5:34 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Stevens Avenue, 2:25 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 12:06 a.m.

March 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 W block B Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 6900 block Estrella De Mar Road, 7:49 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 5500 block Cancha De Golf, 5:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 1:20 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon - 1800 block Milbank ROad, 10:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 7100 block Lantana Terrace, 5:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 1:30 a.m.

March 3

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 7200 block Paseo Plomo, 11:11 p.m.

• Fraud - 2500 S block 101, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 N block El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 8:58 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 100 E block Jason Street, 3:30 a.m.

March 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Avenue. 11:25 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 400 block Delage Drive, 11:24 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1600 block Schoolhouse Way, 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 N block El Camino Real, 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Via Rancho Parkway, 12:30 p.m.