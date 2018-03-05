The Encinitas Girl Scouts Service Unit recently held their 2nd Annual Teddy Bear picnic at San Dieguito Park to promote outdoor skills and Girl Scouting in San Diego. Daisy and Brownie level Girl Scouts learned about camping and first-aid skills, local wildlife, sharing and friendship and kicked off their cookie selling season. Several junior level and older troops planned, coordinated and ran the event for the younger girls demonstrating girl progression and leadership, an important part of Girl Scouting.
Girl Scouts host Teddy Bear Picnic
