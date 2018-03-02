Panel to discuss homelessness in Encinitas

The Encinitas Advisory Committee on Homelessness will present a forum on homelessness in Encinitas on March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Public Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Panelists include Mayor Catherine Blakespear; Captain John Maryon of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station; Michael Williams, an author and formerly homeless veteran; Michael McConnell, an advocate for solving homelessness; and Stephen Russell, executive director of the San Diego Housing Federation.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.crcncc.org/forum.