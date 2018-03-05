Saint Helen Philoptochos fundraisers benefit San Diego’s Alpha Project

Members of Saint Helen Philoptochos purchased products and packaged 65 housekeeping baskets and 70 hygiene packs at their “People Helping People Fun and Philanthropy” event on Feb. 17 for Alpha Project. More than 60 volunteers of all ages helped fill laundry baskets with items such as cleaner, soap, dish cloths and towels, hangers, and sponges for homeless people transitioning to temporary housing. Hygiene packs contained shampoo, deodorant, hand sanitizers, soap, socks, tissues, granola bars, toothbrushes and toothpaste for the homeless. Todd Vance of the Alpha Project stated, “I would like to thank your charitable organization on behalf of Alpha Project and the many individuals that will benefit from the bags and baskets. Often times our clients move into an empty apartment or unit and have to start from scratch. The items Saint Helen Philoptochos donated are the necessary but often times forgotten pieces people greatly need.”

Saint Helen Philoptochos’ major fundraiser, “Polynesian Paradise” on Nov. 11, 2017 chose Alpha Project as their charity recipient. The event, attended by over 250 people on Veterans Day, was an overwhelming success. Saint Helen Philoptochos donated $10,000 from the proceeds to assist in permanent housing for homeless veterans in the San Diego area through Alpha Project. The donation was matched on Giving Tuesday for a total of $20,000.

Alpha Project, a local, nonprofit human services organization serves over 4,000 men, women and children each day and over 24,000 annually in San Diego County. Services offered include affordable housing, residential substance abuse treatment, basic and emergency services for the homeless, transportation assistance, mental health counseling, employment training, outreach and prevention, and community services. Their veterans rapid rehousing program provides ongoing rental assistance, security deposits, and case management services to those veterans experiencing homelessness.

Saint Helen Philoptochos, a local chapter of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, is the philanthropic arm of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. Our mission is to help the poor, the destitute, the hungry, the aged, and victims of disaster locally, nationally and internationally.

The local chapter is part of the larger Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which was founded in 1931 and comprised of over 400 chapters and more than 26,000 members. It is one of the largest Christian women’s organizations in the nation.

— Submitted news release