State of the City to take place March 27

The public is invited to join the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Encinitas at the State of the City Address on March 27 in the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants and a no-host bar. Attendees will have this time to socialize and network.

The program will begin at 7:00pm and will culminate with the keynote speech from Mayor Catherine Blakespear. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.soc.encinitaschamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 760-753-6041.

Early ticket purchase is encouraged to secure a seat at this annually sold-out event.