Encinitas council appoints 17 residents to commissions

Seventeen people were appointed to five city commissions at the Encinitas City Council meeting on March 8.

Following the Feb. 17 meeting when the applicants publicly interviewed for the commissions, Mayor Catherine Blakespear at the March 8 meeting selected commissioners for the arts, environmental, parks and recreation, senior citizen, and traffic and public safety boards.

The city council unanimously approved Blakespear’s appointments with no discussion.

Incumbents Francine Filsinger and Collette Stefanko were each re-appointed to the Commission for the Arts for three-year terms. Deanne Sabeck and Michael Schmitt were also selected.

At the Feb. 17 meeting, Schmitt — a local arts activist who puts on events and applied for seats on four commissions — appeared favored among the council.

“Michael Schmitt is a rock star in the arts area,” Council member Mark Muir said at that meeting. “I’m glad to see him wanting to be involved.”

For the Environmental Commission, incumbent Joy Lyndes was selected for another three-year term. Neil Gerber was also appointed.

For the Parks and Recreation Commission, incumbents Marge Kohl and Doug Long were selected for additional three-year terms. Marla Elliott and Lisa Nava were also appointed.

Four people were also selected for the Senior Citizen Commission. Incumbents Suzann Lennox and Alan Lerchbacker will serve additional three-year terms. Stacie Davis and Kris Powell were also appointed.

In the Traffic and Public Safety Commission, incumbent Maryam Babaki, along with Darius Decker and Arnold Lewin were appointed.