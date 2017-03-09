Community Resource Center hosts Spring Sale

The Community Resource Center will offer 50 percent off at the organization's three retail stores in Encinitas, Carlsbad and San Marcos from March 10 to March 11.

The stores provide critical funding for social and domestic violence programs at the CRC, according to a news release from the organization.

“The items you purchase and drop off will help provide a safe shelter, food and nutrition, counseling and supportive programs to help many individuals and families in our community get back on their feet,” the organization said.

The stores are located at 1331 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas, open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 1055 Carlsbad Village Drive in Carlsbad, open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and 210 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos, open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.crcncc.org.