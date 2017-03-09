Encinitas Crime Report (Feb. 27-March 7)

March 7

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 200 N block El Camino Real, 11:22 p.m.

• Fraud - 1500 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 3:45 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2200 block Carol View Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 200 S block El Camino Real, 1:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - E Street / S Vulcan Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

March 6

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 3500 block Fortuna Ranch Road, 7:05 a.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - 3500 block Fortuna Ranch Road, 7:05 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1300 block Via Terrassa, 3:35 a.m.

March 5

• Commercial robbery - no weapon - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:28 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Roper Court, 8 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 0 E block D Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1100 S block 101, 11:08 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 300 N block Acacia Avenue, 3 a.m.

March 4

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1200 N block Vulcan Avenue, 8:20 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1100 block Via Di Felicita, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 block Plaza Street, 7 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 400 block Delage Drive, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 S block El Camino Real, 2:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard

• Commercial robbery - no weapon, 600 block Leucadia Bouelvard - 2:51 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15800 block via Montenero, 12:01 a.m.

March 3

• Commercial burglary - 1300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 1:04 a.m.

March 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1100 block Melba Road, 4:30 p.m.

March 1

• Misdemeanor possession of more than 28.5 grams of marijuana 18-21 years old - 1300 S block 101, 10:59 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 500 S block 101, 7:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 300 block Via Nancita, 12:15 a.m.

Feb. 28

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 10:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Elfin Forest Road, 9 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16600 block Cimarron Crest Drive, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 700 block Genevieve Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 S block Coast Highway 101, 6:58 a.m.

• Abuse/cruelty to elderly/dependent adult with GBI likely - 2200 block Vista La Nisa, 2:45 a.m.

• Felony transport/etc controlled substance - I-5 SB Manchester Avenue, 2:30 a.m.

Feb. 27

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 200 N block El Camino Real, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1800 block Harmony Grove Road, 7:56 p.m.

• Fraud - 10200 block Rancho Bernardo Road, 8 a.m.

• Inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant - 3100 block Sirena Vista Way, 1:55 a.m.