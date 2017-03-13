Cardiff library announces scholarships

The Friends of Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library has announced it will offer four $1,500 scholarships to local graduating seniors.

Applicants must include a maximum 500-word essay addressing how libraries have influenced his or her education, what their plans are for pursuing higher education in 2017 and a description of special interests and extra-curricular activities.

Students must also submit two letters of recommendation from non-family members, a copy of their public library card, proof of residence in zip codes 92007 or 92024, proof of current high school registration and a copy of their current high school ID card.

Applications are available by visiting friendscardifflibrary.org. They should be sent to Scholarship Panel, Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library, P.O. Box 657, Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007, or hand delivered to the Cardiff Library at 2081 Newcastle Avenue in Cardiff.

The deadline to apply is May 1. A panel of judges will evaluate the applications and select the top four candidates, who will be notified by May 29. The scholarships will be presented at the library on June 3 at 11:30 a.m.

For further information, contact Jenny Paschall, scholarship chair, at 760-815-5602.