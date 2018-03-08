Sheriff's department seeks to identify fraud suspect

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly used fraudulent prescriptions twice in February, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The suspect entered a CVS Pharmacy in Encinitas on Feb. 20 and Feb. 26, when he used fraudulent prescriptions to obtain cough syrup (containing codeine), the sheriff's department said.

Sheriff's officials described the suspect as a black man; between 20 and 25 years old; about 5-foot-10-inches; and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. Video surveillance shows him with a thin, short mustache and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray socks and black Nike slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.