Peacemaker Award honors teacher of special needs children

The Encinitas Rotary Club has awarded its 2018 Peacemaker Award to Sue Liesegang, Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA), a role which supports the inclusion of students with special needs within the Encinitas Union School District. The Encinitas Rotary Club Peacemaker Award annually recognizes community members who have made a significant difference in promoting tolerance, understanding, conflict resolution, and peace, either locally or globally.

“The Peacemaker Award recognizes visionaries who have persevered to realize their passion and commitment to making a better world for everyone,” said Encinitas Rotary Peace Chair Robert Blumberg. “Sue routinely steps beyond the expectations of her job to make a greater difference in the lives of students, parents and staff. She embodies the definition of a ‘Peacemaker’ in the Encinitas community.”

Among the most widely recognized programs under Sue Liesegang’s charge is the SOAR Program (Sharing our Acceptance and Respect), which at its core is designed to support friendships among peers and students with special needs. Sue launched the program 11 years ago at Paul Ecke Central School, and it has since extended to all 9 Encinitas Union School District schools.