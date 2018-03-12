OMWD’S 2018 budget recognized for 17th consecutive year

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors accepted at its March 7 meeting the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2017-2018 fiscal year budget document from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. This marks the 17th consecutive year OMWD has achieved this award.

GFOA is the professional association of state/provincial and local finance officers in the United States and Canada, and has served the public finance profession since 1906. GFOA members are dedicated to the sound management of government financial resources.

GFOA established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award Program to assist agencies in preparing a budget document that effectively serves as a financial plan, a communications device, a policy document, and an operations guide. OMWD’s budget provides the public with easy access on how funds are being spent each fiscal year, reinforcing financial transparency to ratepayers.

“OMWD’s board is delighted that GFOA has confirmed for the seventeenth consecutive year that OMWD is operating under a sustainable, structurally balanced budget,” said Gerald Varty, OMWD Board Secretary and Finance Committee member. “This award reinforces OMWD’s accountability to ratepayers as we continue our mission to deliver high-quality water in the most cost-effective manner possible.”