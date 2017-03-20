Botanic Garden on list of top 10 gardens around the world

The San Diego Botanic Garden has been recognized as a recipient of a “Top 10 North American Gardens Worth Traveling For” Garden Tourism Award.

The Canadian Garden Council and the American Public Gardens Association placed the San Diego Botanic Garden as ninth on the list of gardens from around the world. It was the only California-based garden on the list.

Garden tourism plays a significant role in tourism, which is the world's fourth largest industry, according to a news release from the Garden Tourism Awards.

“For example, more people visit gardens in the United States than go to Disneyland and Disney World combined, and more than visit Las Vegas annually, making Garden Tourism one of the largest sectors in the tourism market,” said Dr. Richard Benfield, author of “Garden Tourism,” and chair of the International Garden Tourism Network.