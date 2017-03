Encinitas Crime Report (March 9-14)

March 14

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 S block El Camino Real, 10:10 a.m.

March 13

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 block Cornish Drive, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 N block Vulcan Avenue, 12:24 p.m.

• Fraud - 16000 block Avenida Calma, 10:29 a.m.

March 12

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 block Encinitas Boulevard, 7 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 100 block Solana Hills Drive, 3:08 a.m.

March 11

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 900 N block 101, 11:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Bouleard, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 1200 block Orchard Glen Circle, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 2:25 a.m.

March 10

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1900 block Northstar Way, 11:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: stolen copper materials > $950 - 1400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Rosebay Drive, 7 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 10300 block Craftsman Way, 1 a.m.

March 9

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16900 block Dove Canyon Road, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block Leucadia Boulevard, 3:19 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 0 E block D Street, 5:20 a.m.

March 8

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - Jupiter Street/ North Coast Highway 101, 9:15 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon - Appleridge Drive/Cerro Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 3 p.m.

• Fraud - 16900 block Hutchins Landing, 10:15 a.m.