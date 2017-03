A three-hour seminar called “Crowdfunding: For Profits and Nonprofits” will take place March 23 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Leichtag Foundation Commons, Barn 2, 441 Saxony Road, in Encinitas.

Speakers will present information on the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act and new laws that affect crowdfunding.

For tickets, visit www.crowdvestingmedia.com/crowdfunding-seminar