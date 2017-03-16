Encinitas Union School District recognized nationally as exemplar district

Encinitas Union School District (EUSD) has been named by P21, the Partnership for 21st Century Learning, as one of four districts nationwide to earn the distinction of an exemplar district for 2016-2017.

The P21 program searches for schools that have successfully used innovative practices to transform student learning, according to a news release from EUSD.

EUSD Superintendent Timothy Baird said the district is honored to be recognized.

“Technology has opened the door for us to integrate into all of our learning, the student’s own personal interests,” he said in a statement. “Using information literacy, research skills, and technology, we are advancing the love of learning for our students.”

For more information about the P21 21st Century Learning Exemplar Program, visit www.p21.org/exemplars.