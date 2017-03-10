Deputies seek help finding missing elderly man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man who was living in Encinitas and whose whereabouts have been unknown since December.

Brian Gregory Smith was last seen Dec. 21 when he checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in Escondido, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members reported him missing to the San Diego County Sheriff’s North Coastal Station in late January.

Smith does not have a car or permanent address, authorities said, but he had been living in Encinitas and spent most of his time in the North County area.

The Sheriff’s Department described Smith as 5’10” with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.