Authorities seek ID of Walmart grand theft suspects

Investigators from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station are seeking help from the public to identify two women wanted in connection with a commercial burglary and grand theft at a Walmart in Encinitas.

The incident occurred Feb. 25 at around 6 p.m. when two black women walked out of the store, at 1550 Leucadia Boulevard, with two Samsung 55-inch televisions, valued at about $1,600, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

The women did not many any attempt to pay for the items as they exited the store, authorities said.

The first suspect was described by the Sheriff’s Department as a 5’6” black female, about 35 years old and weighing about 155 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, pink sweatshirt, blue jeans and white high-top tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as a 5’4” black female, about 30 years old and weighing about 185 pounds, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing a blue-and-white sweatsuit and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.