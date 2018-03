Encinitas Crime Report (March 16 to March 20)

March 20

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 8:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 800 block Double Peak Drive, 2 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:10 p.m.

March 19

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1400 N block 101, 1:45 a.m.

March 18

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1600 block Clearwater Place, 4:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor unlawful possession/use of tear gas or tear gas weapon - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 3200 block Country Rose Circle, 4 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 1:33 a.m.

March 17

• Commercial robbery - weapon used - 400 N block 101, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Fraud - 100 N block 101, 1:40 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 600 S block 101, 2:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 600 S block 101, 2:07 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1300 block Evergreen Drive, 12:54 a.m.

March 16

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1100 S block 10, 11:42 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 900 block Orpheus Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 2300 block Altisma Way, 9:10 p.m.