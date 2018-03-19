Girl Scouts celebrates 106 years

March 12 marked the 106th birthday of the Girl Scouts. The annual celebration kicked off Girl Scout Week with seven days of action. Girl Scouts across the United States had the chance to connect with one another, show the world everything they do, and celebrate what it means to have that one-of-a-kind G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) grit.

Nationally, Girl Scouts is 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader). Since 1912, Girl Scouts has built girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

The Encinitas Service Unit #648 volunteers celebrated the Girl Scouts birthday at their monthly meeting on March 13. If you’d like more information on volunteering or joining Girl Scouts visit the website at www.sdgirlscouts.org.