Parents can begin registering their children for kindergarten at Cardiff School beginning April 16. A kindergarten tour will also take place at the school on April 27 at 8:15 a.m.

Children must be Cardiff residents and 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018 to register for kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information, visit www.cardiffschools.com/page/493 or call 760-632-5892.