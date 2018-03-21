March for Our Lives protest to take place in Encinitas on March 24

People are expected to take to the streets of Encinitas on March 24 to promote ending gun violence in a "March for Our Lives" demonstration.

"The kids and families of March for Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today," according to the event's website.

Protestors are planning to meet up at Swami's, 1298 South Coast Highway 101, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Those interested in attending should register at http://bit.ly/2GcaaL7.

Similar demonstrations are expected across the country Saturday. Locally, protests are also planned in San Diego and Escondido.