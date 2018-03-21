Taste of Leucadia set for April 5

The Leucadia 101 Main Street Association is proud to present the 6th Annual Taste of Leucadia on April 5 from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Leucadia will come alive as we celebrate our beloved restaurants, retailers, craft brewers and local vintners.

Twenty-seven of Leucadia’s amazing eateries will be serving samples for ticket holders highlighting the best of their distinctive menus, including exciting new restaurants like Nectarine Grove, OH! Juice, Duff's at the Beach and Kai Ola Sushi. Nine Sip Stop locations will be open after hours for attendees to enjoy local breweries and wineries in their unique locations on Hwy 101 and Vulcan Ave. Sip Stops are a chance for attendees to explore some of Leucadia’s best retail and spa locations, including newcomers Design 4 Corners and Four Moons Spa. Look forward to the outdoor Craft Beer Pavilion at Priority Public House, which will include garden beautification by Anderson’s La Costa Nursery and free photos for guests by Camera Camper vintage trailer photo booth. Electra Bicycle Company is back again this year, providing a bike valet at the Craft Beer Pavilion, so you can ride your bike to the event and forget about the hassle of parking.

Leucadia 101 Main Street is thrilled to bring the Glaucus Corner Ambrosia Garden at 1114 N. Coast Hwy 101 back for the second year in a row hosted by Leucadia Plant and Floral, Randoms Boutique, Bowie x James, The Hatch Bicycle and Adventure Workshop and Solomon & Co. At the Ambrosia Garden ticket holders can sample elixirs such as hard kombucha, cider, gluten-free beer, mead and more!

The event would not be complete without live music all along N. Coast Hwy 101. A Beatles cover band will be joining the event this year, along with crowd favorites Buena Vista SoCal Club. Check out leucadia101.com for the full line up and set times.

Food Tasting tickets are $25 in advance ($30 the day of, if they last!), Food and Sip Stop Tickets (craft beer/wine tasting included) are $40 in advance ($45 the day of). Each ticket holder with Sip Stops will receive a commemorative taster glass for their beer, wine and elixir tasting. Tickets sell out well in advance each year so make sure to buy yours as soon as possible.

Close to 1,500 people attend this event and 1,000 tickets are sold. To avoid any parking frustration, Leucadia 101 will provide an eco shuttle that runs on biofuel which will transport attendees from the upper parking lot at City Hall (505 S. Vulcan) to Leucadia and will drop off riders in the heart of the event. The shuttle will be running throughout the night to bring guests back to City Hall. The last pick up will be 8:55 from HapiFish so plan accordingly. Last call will be at 8:15 pm and beer and wine locations are strictly 21 and up. For complete event details visit www.leucadia101.com.

The Leucadia 101 Main Street is dedicated to the historic preservation and revitalization of Leucadia’s North Coast Highway 101 Corridor. Recognizing Leucadia’s historical value as one of the last remaining old-fashioned beach towns in Southern California, Leucadia 101 Main Street promotes our area as destination full of culture and activities for residents, businesses and visitors alike. For more information on upcoming events and to see how you can contribute to Leucadia 101’s mission and vision please visit www.Leucadia101.com.

— Submitted news release