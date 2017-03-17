Man arrested for attempting to lure toddler in Encinitas

A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested the morning of March 17 after authorities say he attempted to lure a toddler from an Encinitas pre-school.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station received a call at about 10:40 a.m. regarding a suspicious man outside the front gate of the Oasis Community School on La Mesa Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

The caller, possibly an employee of the school, told deputies that the man, later identified as Nemo P. Bailey, had attempted to lure a 3-year-old girl outside the school's gated area but was unsuccessful, authorities said.

“He engaged the 3-year-old girl in some sort of conversation and it appeared he was trying to lure her out toward the sidewalk area,” said Sgt. Scott Bligh.

Bailey never made physical contact with the girl, who was unharmed, Bligh said.

The suspect left the area on foot, and deputies quickly arrived, set up a perimeter and began a search.

He was located a short distance away at the volleyball courts near Moonlight Beach and was positively identified and arrested for annoying a child.

“Apparently one of the school employees was in a Sheriff’s deputy’s car when they identified the suspect at the volleyball court,” Bligh said.

Bailey told deputies he is homeless, came by train from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and had only been in the San Diego area for about three days, Bligh said.

Bailey was booked at the Vista Detention Facility without incident.