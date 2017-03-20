Encinitas launches new city website

The city of Encinitas launched a revamped version of its website, www.ci.encinitas.ca.us, earlier this month, city officials said.

The goal of the new website was to "make it easier for community members to get accurate, timely information about what’s happening in their city and are empowered to be active participants in the civic engagement process," according to a news release from the city.

“The updated website achieves the main goal of making information more easily accessible and streamline how people navigate from page to page.”

The city said key components on the new site include a user-friendly design with more intuitive navigation, responsive design and a language translation feature.

It should also make finding specific information faster, city officials said.

“The technology people use to access websites and how they navigate the site once they are there has changed tremendously since our last website update in 2012,” said Joel Wigginton, IT analyst at the City of Encinitas, in a statement. “This design was chosen because it allows the website to be rich in content, without being overwhelming. It’s important that when visitors come to the website, they don’t feel intimidated. This design is approachable and allows any website visitor to find the information they’re looking for quickly and easily.”

Website visitors are encouraged to send thoughts and feedback to webmaster@encinitasca.gov.