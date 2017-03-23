Encinitas Crime Report (March 15-21)

March 21

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block El Camino Real, 12:15 p.m.

March 20

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 600 S block 101, 3:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1000 block Hygeia Avenue, 3:06 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2000 S block 101, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1100 block Regal Road, 12:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1100 block Evergreen Drive, 4:28 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7300 block Alicante Road, 12:01 a.m.

March 19

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2000 S Block 101, 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 2 a.m.

March 18

• Grand theft: money/labor/property over $950 - 16400 block Paseo del Sur, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 3200 block Manchester Avenue, 12:02 a.m.

March 17

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 5 p.m.

• Fraud - 2200 block Durango Way, 2:51 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of weapon/etc at school - 800 block Santa Fe Drive, 1:50 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 200 block La Mesa Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Winsome Place, 2:15 a.m.

March 16

• Commercial robbery - no weapon - 1300 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1900 S block 101, 1:30 p.m.

March 15

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Sierra Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

• Fraud - 8300 block Sendero de Alba, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 14900 block Carmel Valley Road, 11:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 S block 101, 1:37 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 1:15 a.m.