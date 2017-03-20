Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by car in Encinitas

A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Encinitas in the early morning of March 20, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the area of Leucadia Boulevard and Town Center Place at about 6:32 a.m., according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation found a 61-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Leucadia Boulevard when she failed to stop for the red signal at the intersection of Town Center Place, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman struck a 61-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing northbound on Leucadia Boulevard in the crosswalk, authorities said.

The man sustained serious injuries to his right leg and was taken to Scripps La Jolla Medical Center, where he was evaluated and treated.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Power at 760-966-3590.

The investigation is ongoing.

—Submitted news release