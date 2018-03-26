Authorities looking for alleged assault suspect

Authorities are looking for a man who they say poked and punched a victim at a Solana Beach bar earlier this month.

The suspect walked up to the victim outside the Saddle Bar, 123 Plaza Street, on March 11 and "poked the victim in the glasses and punched him on the right side of his jaw with a closed fist," according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man, about six-feet-tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black or grey hooded jacket, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the North Coastal Patrol Station at 760-966-3500.