BMW Encinitas helps drive success for community

BMW Encinitas makes it its mission to not only provide reliable cars to the North County community, but to also support the area and various charities.

The dealership, which has been around since the 1970s and with its most recent owners since 2006, first started by working with local animal organizations, like the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Now, BMW Encinitas, as well as Autonation, also support various cancer nonprofits, like Susan G. Komen. The dealership is also a sponsor of the annual Bro-Am music and surf festival at Moonlight Beach.

"It's not all about selling a car," said Darrin Fetterolf, general manager of the dealership. "It's about the relationship and giving back to your community."

Fetterolf said he feels a personal connection to these causes because he's rescued about a dozen dogs in his lifetime and has lost family members to cancer.

Autonation, which has BMW Encinitas in its network, has donated millions of dollars to cancer research through its Drive Pink campaign, which began last October. The effort, which won Autonation the "Best Campaign for a Dealer Group" by MediaPost, supports breast cancer research and promotes the message through trendy pink license plates.

"Not only are we fixing cars, selling cars and repairing cars, we've donated more than $12 million to cancer research because we want to get a cure,” Fetterolf said. “It's about a bigger picture."

BMW Encinitas was also honored March 13 as one of 35 of BMW of North America's Centers of Excellence. The award is based on eight different sales and aftersale key performance indicators.

Fetterolf said the dealership, which has 111 employees, is known for its customer service; inventory of new and pre-owned cars; and reputable service center.

For more information about BMW Encinitas, located at 1302 Encinitas Boulevard, visit www.bmwencinitas.com.