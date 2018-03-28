Encinitas Crime Report (March 23 to March 27)

March 27

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1100 S block 101, 5:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Second Street/W G Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 500 block Requeza Street, 3:49 p.m.

March 26

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Calle Regal, 8 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard, 7:59 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1000 block Evergreen Drive, 7 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - E Street/S Vulcan Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 900 N block Vulcan Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Summer View Circle, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 200 block Ocean Street, 5 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 700 S block 101, 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 11 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Calle Timiteo Camto Encanto, 6:49 a.m.

March 25

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm - 500 S block 101, 8:11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1400 block River Crest Road, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:49 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 9800 block Deer Trail Drive, 10:57 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2000 S block 101, 4:14 a.m.

March 24

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 7:46 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 9700 block Deer Trail Drive, 7:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 10300 block Craftsman Way, 4:48 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2300 block Via Platillo, 4:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 900 block Regal Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 S block 101, 2 a.m.

March 23

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Woodlake Drive, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Leucadia Boulevard/Sidonia Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Felony possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance - 1300 S block Hale Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:13 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 2:10 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 500 block Union Street, 1:05 p.m.