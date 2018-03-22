Garden Tour set for April 7

This year’s San Diego Horticultural Society Garden Tour on April 7 will highlight gardens in Encinitas, an area rich in horticultural history. Not only has the region been a giant in the commercial flower and plant trade, but even the city’s name has a link to horticulture — Encinitas means “little oaks” in Spanish.

The gardens on this self-guided tour will feature both fully mature as well as newly designed spaces, all suited to our Southern California climate. Several of the gardens are within large estates with multiple outdoor rooms, and some of the yards have raised beds and fruit trees, meadow-like areas, and unique plant cultivars. There will be eight full gardens and three front-yard gardens on the tour.

In keeping with past tours, the San Diego Horticultural Society has arranged to have local artisans offering their hand-crafted garden art as well as well as plein air painters capturing the lovely spaces. In addition, community partners such as Garden Design Magazine will be in attendance.

Garden addresses and a map to the gardens will be emailed to registrants late in the day on April 5.

If you have or know of potential candidate garden in the Encinitas area, please email the GardenTour@sdhort.org

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://sdhort.org/event-2613505.

— Submitted news release