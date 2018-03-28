Senior Citizen Commission announces award recipients

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club is pleased to announce the award recipients for the 2017 “Senior Citizen of the Year Award” and “Service to Seniors Award”. This awards program is designed to identify and celebrate people who have selflessly contributed to City of Encinitas as a senior citizen role model or as someone who advocates on behalf of senior citizens.

“Senior Citizen of the Year” is awarded to Judy Thum. Judy has been a dedicated leader, educator and volunteer in the Encinitas community for over 40+ years. Judy’s volunteer involvement includes organizations such as the Coastal Communities Concert Band, Encinitas Library, City of Encinitas Arts Commission, League of Women Voters and three book clubs. Judy, one of the main founders of the Coastal Communities Concert Band was involved in teaching local students’ musical instruments and helped facilitate scholarships for students to pursue their passion in music. While serving on the Commission for the Arts, Judy helped Encinitas become a “Cultural Arts District.” Judy’s life-long passion for learning and advocacy led her to start three book clubs and organize a public forum on “Human Trafficking” for The League of Women Voters. Her nominator Nancy Austin says “she is not just a joiner but a worker, an organizer, and a leader who is well recognized in the Encinitas community”.

“Service to Seniors” is awarded to Pam Walker. Pam is a descendant of the original founders of Encinitas where her great great grandfather built the 1883 school house where you can find Pam volunteering on any given day. Pam has been committed to her volunteer work with the “Meals on Wheels” program delivering meals to the community, serving as the Treasurer for the Encinitas Historical Society and leading tours for the San Dieguito Heritage Museum. Her nominator Carolyn Cope says “she is not only an avid volunteer but she is also busy driving elderly residents to the store, doctor’s appointments and shopping.” Pam is a reliable and active senior whose volunteer service is greatly appreciated by the Encinitas community.

Congratulations to both award recipients whom displayed dedication, overarching commitment, and demonstrated impact of those served.

Award recipients will be honored at a City Council meeting on May 16, 2018 at 6:00 pm with a personal award, and a perpetual plaque housed at the Encinitas Senior Center. Additionally, they will be recognized as the guests of honor at an Encinitas Rotary Club luncheon on May 23, 2018 and invited to participate as a special guest of the Senior Citizen Commission at the Encinitas Holiday Parade on December 1, 2018.

In early 2019 the Encinitas Senior Commission and Encinitas Rotary Club will once again be soliciting nominations for both award categories for good work accomplished in 2018. We look forward to your participation as a nominee or as a nominator.

For more information regarding these awards, please contact Christie Goodsell, City of Encinitas Senior Center Manager at 760-943-2251.

