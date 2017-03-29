Encinitas Crime Report (March 22-26)

March 26

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - I-5 SB/Leucadia Boulevard, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2nd Street/ W D Street, 2:58 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16200 block Deer Ridge Road, 1 a.m.

March 25

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 2400 block Newport Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 0 E block D Street, 7:30 a.m.

March 24

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 16700 block Via de Santa Fe, 8:05 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 100 block Grandview Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1600 S block Coast Highway 101, 2:20 a.m.

March 23

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 0 E block D Street, 11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Regal Road, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:22 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1600 block Villa Cardiff Drive, 6:18 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Calle Regal, 6 p.m.

• Grand theft/unspecified - 7300 block Alicante Road, 1:05 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - Calle Barcelona / Rancho Santa Fe Road, 12:40 p.m.

• Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death - 100 block Rosebay Drive, 8 a.m.

March 22

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) - 100 N block El Camino Real, 6:49 p.m.

• Street robbery / no weapon - Santa Fe Drive / S Vulcan Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 1:23 a.m.