Encinitas Crime Report (March 30 to April 3)

April 3

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 12:41 a.m.

April 1

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1800 block Melrose Drive, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15000 block Lirac Place, 8 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 500 block Melba Road, 6:49 a.m.

March 31

• Fraud - 200 block Fraxinella Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Misdmeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 S block 101, 8:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) - 400 W block B Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 400 W block B Street, 7:05 a.m.

March 30

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1200 block San Elijo Road, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 600 block Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 2:05 p.m.