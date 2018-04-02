Girl Scouts deliver 60 cookie boxes to Boys and Girls Club

On Friday, March 2, 2018, the Girl Scouts of Encinitas and Seacoast Service Units delivered over 60 boxes of cookies to the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito. In an effort of collaboration, the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito wanted to say Thank You to many of our wonderful public schools for making a difference with our kids and in the community. Davion Sarver, Athletic Sports Director of the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito led the effort to show our gratitude.